Who Looked More Bangin At The Creative Arts Emmys?

Angela Bassett, Kim Kardashian West And Tinashe Attend The Creative Arts Emmys

The 2019 Creative Arts Emmys were held in Los Angeles Saturday and some of your faves were on the red carpet lookin’ like a billion bucks. Angela Bassett was definitely looking golden…

Kim Kardashian West wore a black velvet look. You likey?

And Tinashe went with an LBD. She was in “RENT Live” this year remember?

Check out more photos from the Creative Arts Emmys below and don’t forget to tell us Who Looked More Bangin’ in the comments below: