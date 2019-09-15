BBWLA Beef: Evelyn Considers Restraining Order Against OG, OG Responds With THIS

Evelyn Lozada Considers Restraining Order Against OG

Evelyn Lozada apparently is none too pleased with one of her “Basketball Wives” castmates and she’s considering legal action. According to The Blast, the reality star was so irritated by Ogom “OG” Chijindu’s alleged actions at the VH1 show’s reunion taping that she’s mulling over a restraining order.

The site reports that durng the taping that was shot last week production constructed two different sets on the stage because things were so contentious between castmates and they “wanted to avoid any confrontations and keep ladies apart who had issues.”

On the main set was; Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn, Malaysia Pargo, Jackie Christie, Kristen Scott, and Feby Torres and on the smaller set was Tami Roman, Cece Gutierrez and Ogom “OG” Chijindu.

What happened to Jennifer Williams??? We have no idea.

The Blast says however that OG was in attendance and lost it” because she was upset she wasn’t seated at the main stage. After reusing to film, OG walked away—but allegedly came back and filmed the reunion, after seeing the show was going on without her.

She also tweeted about them “trying to play your girl, again.”

For some reason, OG’s tirade allegedly upset Evelyn enough to think about getting some legal protection. Also, in case you care—Tami Roman called out “sick” from the reunion after already quitting the show.

This reunion is gonna be SUPER messy, did you catch Evelyn and OG going at it during wine tasting after OG got offended by Evelyn making fun of her toe hanging out of her shoes.

See OG’s reaction to Evelyn Lozada on the flip.