Oh HELL Nah: A White Couple Is Suing Their Fertility Clinic For $500K After Giving Birth To Asian Baby

A New Jersey Couple Is Suing Their Fertility Clinic For $500,000

A white couple from New Jersey had a daughter through IVF, which is a miracle treatment for a lot of couples who can’t conceive without a little help. But despite how much IVF helped them, the couple started to grow uncertain when their baby began to develop “Asian features.” After testing their suspicions, a DNA test ended up proving that the husband was not the father, according to their lawsuit against the clinic.

Kristina Koedderich and Drew Wasilewski went to the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas in 2012 and spent $500,000 for treatment. Their daughter was born in 2013 and “a couple years later, they noticed the baby started having Asian features,” their attorney told The Post.

A DNA test in 2015 confirmed that there was “0% probability” that Drew was his daughter’s biological father. The lawsuit claims that the clinic’s negligence caused “the breakdown of the marriage between Kristina and Drew Wasilewski,” who are now divorced.

Last month, Superior Court Judge Keith Lynott ordered the clinic to submit a list of men who donated sperm around the same time the couple used the facility in the hopes of narrowing down who the girl’s biological father is. The parents want to know so they can learn about their 6-year-old daughter’s genetic history and in case she wants to have a relationship with her biological dad in the future. They also want to know if Drew’s semen was used for someone else’s IVF treatment.

The couple is seeking unspecified monetary damages, including the $500,000 it cost for the treatment, saying the clinic’s mistake caused “great pain, suffering, permanent injuries and disabilities, as well as the loss of enjoyment of the quality of life.”

The New Jersey couple is far from the only ones affected by similar problems with fertility treatments. Just last month, an Ohio couple–who also went through IVF treatment–filed a lawsuit claiming their clinic used a stranger’s sperm to father their now-24-year-old daughter.