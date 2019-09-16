Racist Wrecking LLC: Boston Tow TrucKKK Driver Spews Slurs At Black Woman “Go Get Your Ni**er Husband” [Video]

Boston Tow Truck Driver Calls Woman’s Husband N-Word

Boston is notorious for being racist as hell even though some residents would try to tell you otherwise.

This viral video of a Black woman in a confrontation with a tow truck driver who dropped an n-bomb is making rounds and hopefully will severely impact his business.

Press play to see what happened.

Like we said, we hope this tanks his business, but also, Boston…smh.

