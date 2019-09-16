Mr. Chocolate Conundrum: Gizelle Bryant’s Back Booed Up With Jamal Bryant—& Shading ‘Not Important’ Phaedra Parks

Now, this is messy…

Gizelle Bryant Announces Jamal Bryant Reconciliation

Gizelle Bryant is back with her ex-husband and sending some shade towards his alleged ex. In case you were unaware, there was a salacious “Real Housewives of Atlanta” rumor that Phaedra Parks was cheating on her (now ex) husband Apollo Nida with a man named Mr. Chocolate. Apollo MESSILY spread the rumors himself and it was later alleged that Mr. Chocolate was Megachurch Pastor Jamal Bryant, the ex-husband of “Real Housewife of Potomac” Gizelle Bryant.

Fast forward to today and Gizelle was asked (again) about the Jamal Bryant Mr. Chocolate rumor and she kept it cute, kinda. Gizelle was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” Sunday and she told Andy Cohen that Jamal STILL denies ever dating Phaedra despite the RHOA star telling a different story.

“I thought it was funny, he denied it,” said Gizelle. “She said yes, he says no. She says yes [they dated] to her friends. I care nothing about Phaedra, she’s not important.”

Oop!

This all comes after Gizelle revealed during the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion that she and Jamal are back together. Mind you, Jamal most recently dated singer Tweet.

See Gizelle talk HER (alleged) Mr. Chocolate Jamal Bryant on the flip.