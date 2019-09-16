Lizzo, 2 Chainz, Jim Jones And More Turn Up With Diddy And DJ Khaled At Compound
- By Bossip Staff
Lizzo Exudes Sex Appeal At Diddy’s Party At Compound
Saturday night Diddy and DJ Khaled hosted an afterparty for the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta at Compound and it was definitely a star studded event.
Lizzo pulled up in all her glory. How y’all like that purple hair? 2 Chainz and Jim Jones were seen on the scene as well. Hit the flip for more phenomneal photos.
Chainz had a happy birthday weekend.
Jim Jones hit the scene as well. Where’s Chrissy?
