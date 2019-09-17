NEW MEME ALERT: Funniest Keke Palmer “Sorry To This Man” Memes
- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious “Sorry To This Man” Memes
And just like that we have another classic meme courtesy of Keke Palmer who admitted that she has no idea who ex-Vice President Dick Cheney is during Vanity Fair’s celebrity lie detector test in a genuinely HILARIOUS moment that A) spawned the internet’s latest viral obsession and B) blessed us with our new fave catchphrase “sorry to this man.”
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) “sorry to this man” memes on the flip.
