Perverted Panty Pilfering: Long Island Judge Admits To Breaking Into Neighbor’s Home To Steal Dirty Drawls

Long Island Judge Breaks Into Home To Steal Dirty Panties

A pervy panty pilferer is getting his day in court. Judge Robert Cicale has pleaded guilty to an attempted burglary, though police say he actually admitted to several prior break-ins, reports The New York Post.

Cicale, 50, of East Islip was arrested March 29, 2018, with several pairs of worn women’s underwear stuffed into his coat. Authorities say he was fleeing the home of a 23-year-old former intern whose dirty laundry he’d rummaged through.

He allegedly told authorities the panties inside his coat were from the other times he’d gone into the woman’s home.

“He violated the law, the public’s trust and the victims’ sense of security of security,” said District Attorney Timothy Sini, in a news release obtained by The New York Post. “Today’s disposition holds him accountable for his actions and serves justice.”

He is expected to get five years of probation and be forced to register as a sex offender when he is sentenced on Nov. 15.