BOSSIPSounds: Blanco Brown’s “The Git Down” Is Exactly The Type Of #YeeHawAgenda Fun You Need Today [Video]

Blanco Brown “The Git Up” Music Video

Blanco Brown has previously graced the pages of BOSSIP when we caught wind of a social media video that featured the “Trap Trailer” rapper dancing to his hit “The Git Up”.

Today, we came across an official music video that we thought perfect for a sleepy Monday morning!

Press play down bottom to check it out.

Keep it a buck, you cut a lil’ rug to this jawn, didn’t you?