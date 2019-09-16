#BOSSIPSounds: Blanco Brown’s “The Git Down” Is Exactly The Type Of #YeeHawAgenda Fun You Need Today [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram
I’m happy and you are too! Sometimes you have to remind yourself why… I’m happy because I found me and I’m happy because my video is finally out!!! Click Link In My Bio And Tell A Friend/Share/Enjoy!!!Your season is also coming too if it already hasn’t… Now Git Up!!!!!! 🥳🤠😎
Blanco Brown “The Git Up” Music Video
Blanco Brown has previously graced the pages of BOSSIP when we caught wind of a social media video that featured the “Trap Trailer” rapper dancing to his hit “The Git Up”.
Today, we came across an official music video that we thought perfect for a sleepy Monday morning!
Press play down bottom to check it out.
Keep it a buck, you cut a lil’ rug to this jawn, didn’t you?
