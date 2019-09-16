REVOLT Summit Gets Rowdy When T.I., Candace Owens, Killer Mike, Tamika D. Mallory, Katrina Pierson Debate Politics [Video]

T.I., Candace Owens, Killer Mike And More Debate Politics At REVOLT Summit

The REVOLT Summit took over the city of Atlanta this weekend and things went smoothly as celebrities, industry professionals, and political pundits brought their talents to the dirty south for educations, entertainment, and fellowship.

Don’t get it twisted, however, sparks definitely flew when T.I., Candace Owens, Killer Mike, Tamika D. Mallory, Katrina Pierson, and Steven Pargett of Trap the Vote took the panel stage to debate the Black agenda, Donald Trump, Voting, and much more.

We highly suggest you watch the entire conversation in the video below.

