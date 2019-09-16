In Case You Missed It: Watch Kanye West’s Full ‘Sunday Service’ At New Birth In Atlanta
- By Bossip Staff
Technically New Birth is in Lithonia, but you get the idea. Kanye West was in Atlanta this weekend. The rapper turned motivator brought his “Sunday Service” to New Birth Missionary Baptist this Sunday and souls were definitely stirred. The full live stream is available below:
Now that you’ve seen for yourself what a full “Sunday Service” is like — do you have more faith in Kanye’s vision?
