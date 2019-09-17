They Need A Reality Show: The Most Hilarious Moments Between Meg Thee Stallion And Her Hairstylist Freeeeeend Jonathan

Megan Thee Stallion And Her Bestie Jonathan

Have you found your soulmate? The person who understands you at every turn and you just laugh together all the time? Did you know that person doesn’t have to be romantically linked to you? Well, if you didn’t then you know now because Megan Thee Stallion and her hairdresser, Jonathan, are giving us our lives by showing us all sorts of soulmate-y friendship.

They’ve warmed the hearts of the internet by posting on IG and IG Live being their best friend selves and making “FREEEEEEN” and “WHET” internet catchphrases. You know what? We want a full-on reality show and we want it now. Want proof? Look at the most adorable friends on the net in videos you can’t stop watching: