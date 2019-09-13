Mereba, Cautious Clay, & Childish Major Take The Stage At Spotify’s Curated Jam Session

Mereba, Cautious Clay, Childish Major, & More Perform Live at Spotify’s Curated Jam Session

Last night. Spotify hosted today’s leading artists on the come up across R&B and hip hop for Butter Cafe, an intimate mixer and jam session at Brooklyn’s National Sawdust. The curated evening treated guests to a live performance from Mereba and Georgia Anne Muldrow singing on stage to smooth sounds from Braxton Cook, Eric Harland, Matthew Stevens, Taber and Harish.

Cautious Clay then joined rapper Childish Major and Decalime “Dudley Perkins” to drop a freestyle for fans.

The collaborative performance was in celebration of Spotify’s Butter playlist, and Spotify’s first ever songwriter event in NYC: Butter Sessions. The three-day series of songwriting and music creation was hosted at Alicia Keys’ Jungle City Studios. Check out exclusive photos from the jam session on the flip!