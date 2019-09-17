Take That: Jeezy, Jidenna, Dj Khaled & More Celebs Spotted At Diddy’s Revolt Summit In Atlanta

Jeezy, Jidenna, Dj Khaled & More Celebs Spotted At Diddy’s Revolt Summit In Atlanta

Over the weekend, Diddy hosted some of the Industry’s biggest names in music, entertainment, and tech at the Revolt Summit in Atlanta. Dj Khaled, Remy Ma, Swizz Beats, Quality Control, and many more sat on panels to discuss changes in the culture, bridging the gap, and the roads to success for fans and fellow taste makers.

We spoke to Justin Combs on the main stage carpet about importance of family, community, and how he spent his “Hot Boy Summer”. It was more than just a family affair, with influencers including B. Simone, Kway Rogers, Shiggy, & more gracing the stages.

QC executives joined Lil Yachty and 2 Chainz to discuss how to be seen as an artist on the rise, and the crowd gathered in song to show Chainz love for his birthday. Jidenna talked with Tuma Bas about the influence of African culture on hip hop, and TI spoke with Killer Mike & Candace Owens about the state of politics and hip hop. See more photos from the 3day summit on the flip!