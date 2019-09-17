Not JUST At The Strip Club: Diddy & Lori Were Bad Boy Booed Up HERE While Justin Partied Nearby [Photos]

Diddy, Lori Harvey And Justin Combs Party At Atlanta’s Gold Room

This is all just fine and completely normal.

After the Internet was dumbfounded to see Lori Harvey partying at Magic City strip club with her current boo Diddy AND her alleged ex Diddy’s son Justin, more pics of the trio in close proximity were released.

On a different night than their strip club rendezvous, the group partied at Atlanta’s Gold Room nightclub during Diddy’s Revolt Summit.

Diddy, 49, and Lori,22, were coupled up in the corner…

and Justin partied and stayed hydrated alongside his Pops.

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net[/caption]

Other party guests included Tommie Lee…

and Karlie Redd.

What do YOU think about Diddy, Lori, and Justin all hanging out??? No big deal, right?

This outing comes days after Lori seemingly shut down pregnancy speculation with flat tummy pics.

