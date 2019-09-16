“Hustlers” Makes It Rain At Box Office, Sends Twitter Into A Tidday Tizzy

i didn’t believe in love at first sight until i saw J Lo’s introduction in Hustlers pic.twitter.com/iKNrreQpxb — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) September 12, 2019

“Hustlers” Makes It Rain At Box Office, Blows Up Twitter

2019’s newest movie of the moment “Hustlers” made it rain at the box office with a $33 million debut that shattered projections, garnered Oscar buzz for J. Lo, elevated Cardi to double threat status, leveled-up Lizzo, opened eyes to the cruel realities of skrip clubs and sparked hilarious hysteria across the whole entire internet.

As #Hustlers gets ready to takeover the box offices and hearts everywhere I just want to shoutout the movie that walked so it could run: The Players Club 😂 pic.twitter.com/4lEaiouL6m — Sylvia No Apostrophe Obell (@SylviaObell) September 12, 2019

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over “Hustlers” on the flip. (Warning: SPOILERS ahead)