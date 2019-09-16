Here’s What Happened When Megan Thee Stallion Announced Her Roc Nation Deal

So meg @ roc nation now … uhm?? pic.twitter.com/iIGwKraz0p — hot girl brit (@CurryStaySaucy) September 13, 2019

Megan Thee Stallion Signs With Roc Nation, Blows Up Twitter

We couldn’t be prouder of rising superstar Megan Thee Stallion who announced her management deal with Roc Nation in yet another impressive power move that turned heads across the music world.

Now, we don’t know much about the deal but we doubt Jay Z and his team will lead her astray from the platinum path she paves for herself on the daily.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Megan signing with Roc Nation on the flip.