Cough Up The Coins: Kevin Hart Sued For $60 Million By Sex Tape Side Chick For Conspiracy

Kevin Hart Sued For $60 Million By Woman Sex Tape With Him

As if Kevin Hart isn’t already dealing with bad karma, here’s another heaping helping of hot mess to dump onto his plate.

According to TMZ, Kevin Hart is still dealing with the fallout from his previous leaked sex tape with Montia Sabbag, the woman with whom he was caught cheating on wife Eniko.

The Sabbag chick has filed a $60 million lawsuit claiming that Kev and his friend JT Jackson planned to tape their tryst in order to get exposure for his then-upcoming comedy tour.

Despite the fact that Jackson was charged by police with two counts of trying to extort Kevin, Sabbag claims that Hart allowed Jackson into his room prior to the two returning for sex. Jackson denies the extortion attempts and Kevin denies conspiring with him to create the recording.

Montia wants damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

Good luck with that.