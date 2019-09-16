A.B. = Accused Baller: Antonio Brown Allegedly Sexually Harrassed ANOTHER Woman Inside His Home

Antonio Brown Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Second Woman

Antonio Brown is the walking embodiment of the time-worn Negro saying: “If ain’t one thing, it’s a muthaf***in’ other.”

According to Sports Illustrated, the newly-minted Patriots receiver has been accused of sexual misconduct by another woman who he had a professional relationship with back in 2017. The unnamed woman was an artist that Brown met at a charity softball game and soon after commissioned to paint a mural inside his suburban Pittsburgh home.

After arriving at his home, the woman at first thought nothing of Brown’s flirtations—an uncomfortable yet constant reality of her professional life—and she was thrilled by his willingness to share her work on social media; he even posted a live video showcasing her progress. “It was very exciting, to have this person interested in my work,” the woman says. “He acted like he trusted me and he let me do my thing.”

However, A.B. allegedly didn’t just leave it at “flirtations”…

On her second day, however, the atmosphere curdled. The artist says at one point she was in a kneeling position while painting and turned to find Brown behind her, naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals. “He was flirty with me but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” says the woman. “I was about 40% done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.” She took it as a clear sexual come-on. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting,” she says. “After that, it all ended abruptly.”

Brown hasn’t publicly addressed this most recent accusation, however, this lawyer, Darren Heitner posted the following tweet earlier today.

Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities. There will be no further comment at this time. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 16, 2019

No telling how this new case of sexual misconduct is going to go over with the league, but it certainly does raise more questions to both the Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about how to handle Antonio Brown under the league’s new “kinder to women” schtick.