Seen On The Scene: Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Arica Himmel & More At Paleyfest Mixed-Ish Fall Preview

Cast From ABC’s MIXED-ISH At Paleyfest Fall Preview 2019

MIXED-ISH executive producers and cast Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Gary Cole and Christina Anthony participated in a Q&A moderated by ESPN The Undefeated’s Kelley Carter at Paleyfest Fall Preview 2019. The audience was treated to a first-look at the series pilot. Don’t forget, MIXED-ISH premieres Tuesday, September 24 at ppm ET/PT on ABC.