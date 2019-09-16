Werk, Play! RihRih Pops Up At Sold Out “SLAVE PLAY” Featuring Her Song “Work”

Rihanna Attends Broadway Show Featuring Her Hit “WORK”

Work hard, play harder? After an exciting week where she showcased her Savage X FENTY line and held her 5th Annual Diamond Ball, Rihanna’s weekend consisted of a cultural outing to see the Broadway show “Slave Play” by Jeremy O. Harris.

Page Six reports the singer stopped by the Golden Theatre on Saturday with her family for the sold-out preview night performance. The tabloid reports she texted with the show’s playwright after the show before heading backstage.

“He invited her to the show,” a source told Page Six of Harris, who clicked with Rihanna when he attended her Savage x Fenty fashion show and Diamond Ball gala.

Rihanna may not be acting in “SLAVE PLAY,” which critics have billed as provocative and explosive, but she does have a role in the show, sort of. RihRih’s hit song “Work” is featured in the show and her lyrics are also displayed on the set.

Doesn’t thinks have you soooo curious? A play about slavery, sort of, that features an international pop hit? Has to be pretty cheeky. A release for the production describes it thusly:

The old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation—in the breeze, in the cotton fields…and in the crack of the whip. It’s an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master’s House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip’s fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary’s big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.

Sounds BEYOND creative. We can only imagine!

Rihanna wasn’t the only celebrity to see the show this weekend, Zendaya attended on Sunday.

By the way, for those who haven’t already guessed Jeremy O. Harris is a REALLY big deal, “SLAVE PLAY” won the Rosa Parks Playwrighting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. Robert O’Hara, who is an Obie winner, is the director.

Sounds like something we need some tickets for. Holla.