What The Hell? Apple Watts’ Love & Hip-Hop Bargain Boob Job Surgery Is The Most Bizarre Reality TV Moment Of 2019

Apple Watts’ Crazy Surgery Scene

Apple Watts has become one of the more newsworthy, dynamic characters in recent LHHH history. She has been loud as hell, stirring up insanity and giving everyone something to talk about. This week, she gave us one of the more bizarre, inexplicable moments in reality show history.

She had one of the most inconceivably bad-looking boob jobs we’ve ever seen. First of all, did she get this thing in a damn mall?! Second, she wasn’t even put under. Just local anesthesia. What?! Then her friends were allowed to come in DURING the surgery? Excuse us?!

Twitter was so confused and had all the jokes for the occasion…take a look.