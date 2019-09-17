Greedy Much? Michael Strahan’s Ex-Wife Wants More Money Despite Getting $15.3 Million And $18,000 Per Month

Micahael Strahan’s Ex-Wife Jean Wants More Money For Child Support

Michael Strahan is going THROUGH it with his ex-wife Jean Muggli and she’s pocket-watchin’ worse than a OnlyFans girl on NBA draft night.

According to TMZ, the former couple was spotted heading into a Manhattan courthouse to catch a litigious fade over their child support arrangement. Michael and Jean have 15-year-old twins Sophia and Isabella and considering that the baller-turned-talk-show-host has secured several bags since their 2006 divorce, it appears that Jean wants a bigger piece of the pie.

At the time of separation, a judge ruled that Michael will pay Jean $15.3 million in addition to $18,000 per month in child support. Guess that isn’t enough to live a nice life.

Folks on Jean’s side of the aisle make mention of unspecified “obligations” that Strahan is responsible for, while Stahan sources say that Jean has tried this move before in North Carolina where she and the girls live.

Guess we’ll see how it plays out soon enough.