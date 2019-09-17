Daly Family: Kenya & Marc Bring Baby Brooklyn To ‘The Tamron Hall Show’, Talk IVF Journey

Kenya Moore & Marc Daly Visit “The Tamron Hall Show”

Kenya Moore and her hubby were guests on “The Tamron Hall Show” this week and they brought their bouncing baby girl along. The RHOA star and Marc Daly sat down with the talk show host for a segment centered around IVF.

Tamron, 49, recently welcomed her first child, her son Miles via IVF, so she invited celebs who also had similar journeys. Kenya and Marc sat down with Tamron to discuss their journey to welcome their daughter Brooklyn Daly back in November 2018. Marc told Tamron that while he didn’t inject Kenya with IVF needles while they were trying to conceive, he was there for moral support.

“Just being there, being supportive, being hopeful, being positive. Just being behind her is what it is all about,” said Marc. “I hate needles, so I didn’t do that.”

Tamron and Kenya bonded over their IVF stories and Tamron revealed that a friend of hers drove hours to inject her.

Watch the Dalys on “The Tamron Hall” show below.