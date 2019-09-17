That Was Fast! Pee Thomas Flaunts NEW Latina Model After Curving Two Fresh Baby Mamas
Pee Thomas Dating Colombian Model
Pierre “Pee” Thomas has already moved on after welcoming babies with both Lira Galore and Kaylar Will this year.
The Quality Control boss was out and about on the Atlanta scene this past weekend with a new lady and they were holding hands. It seems like Pee’s new chick is imported straight from Colombia. Her name is Yineth Moreno and she is a full-time model according to her Instagram.
Like Pee, Moreno is also a parent! She has photos of her son and daughter up on her feed.
Here are Pee’s new girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter.
Previously, Pee dated and proposed to model Lira Galore. They split after just a few months together but after she became pregnant at the same time as his ex-gf Kaylar Will.
More of Yineth and her family after the flip.
View this post on Instagram
🦄😻 Look what I found! I ❤ these Knee-High Socks designed by 10 y.o entrepreneur Emma @belootbyemma! So so cute! I got 1 pair for my daughter and 1 for me!! 🎁I love the wrist sweatbands too!! 😎 Go support Emma @belootbyemma ! 🔥Promo code for free shipping: YINETH. #kneehighsocks #socksoftheday #girlpower
View this post on Instagram
