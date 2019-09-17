Grab A Tissue! Tokyo Jetz Gives Birth, Shares Audio Of Her Baby’s First Cry Out Of The Womb [Video]

Tokyo Jetz Welcomes A Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Hustle Gang rapper Tokyo Jetz. The young emcee just gave birth to a healthy baby boy! Tokyo revealed to fans she was preggo earlier this year as she revealed her baby bump.

Tokyo is 25, originally for Jacksonville, Florida. She is currently signed and affiliated with T.I’s Grand Hustle Records and she can RAP. Right now she has a single with Summerella bubbling in the streets called “Pretty B!t¢#es In The Trap.

Congratulations mama!

Tokyo shared the first cries of her son after he was born and he has some lungs on him. Hit play to hear it.