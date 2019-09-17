Snowgirl Smitten: Jeannie Mai Details Romantic 8-Hour First Date With Jeezy, Says She Found Her “Equal”

Jeannie Recalls Jeezy Giving Her “Homework” On The First Date

Jeannie Mai feels lucky to have found her “equal,” she says, as she gushed over her new Jeezy relationship on ‘The Real’.

During the season premiere, Mai caught the ladies up on her love life and even after a decade long marriage, Jeannie thinks the timing with Jeezy is perfect! She credits Jeezy for being a good listener and detailed their truly romantic 8-hour first date eating sushi & salsa dancing.

Jeannie starts:

“The things I’ve been criticized for my whole life and in my past relationships, ‘Jeannie, you’re too deep. You think about things too much,’ ‘Why’s everything got to have a purpose? I’m not one for small talk or small conversations — I want to know why do you think the way you do. What brought you to look at things the way you do? Who are you? Who’s important to you? And I found my equal.”

On the homework Jeezy gave her after the 1st date:

“He looks at me, he goes, ‘Can I give you a homework assignment?… I want you to think about the last eight hours we spent together, and think about what do you envision us doing together. What do you picture me being in your life? If that matches my notes, I will pursue you. If not, we’re cool to be friends.'”

