“Growing Up Hip Hop New York” Exclusive: Irv Gotti’s In Hot Water With His Ex For Hiding His Son’s Weed Arrest! [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Irv Gotti Gets In Trouble With Ex-Wife For Not Telling Her About Son’s Run In With Cops
If you’ve been watching “Growing Up With Hip Hop: New York” you likely remember Irv Gotti’s son had a brush with the law… Well now he’s the one dealing with the fallout and it’s his own fault — because he wasn’t being a good co-parent. Check out an exclusive clip from Thursday’s upcoming episode below:
Do you think Deb was right to be upset or do you think Irv had everything out of control?
“Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” airs Thursday, September 19 at 9PM on WE tv.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.