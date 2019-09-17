“Growing Up Hip Hop New York” Exclusive: Irv Gotti’s In Hot Water With His Ex For Hiding His Son’s Weed Arrest! [VIDEO]

Irv Gotti Gets In Trouble With Ex-Wife For Not Telling Her About Son’s Run In With Cops

If you’ve been watching “Growing Up With Hip Hop: New York” you likely remember Irv Gotti’s son had a brush with the law… Well now he’s the one dealing with the fallout and it’s his own fault — because he wasn’t being a good co-parent. Check out an exclusive clip from Thursday’s upcoming episode below:

Do you think Deb was right to be upset or do you think Irv had everything out of control?

“Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” airs Thursday, September 19 at 9PM on WE tv.