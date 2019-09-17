Prayers Up: Alex Trebek To Undergo Another Round Of Chemotherapy After His “Numbers Went South”

Alex Trebek Announces He’s Going In For Another Round Of Chemo

Just as we were celebrating Alex Trebek’s return to Jeopardy after finishing chemotherapy, the beloved host announced that he will be returning for another round of treatment.

It looks like Trebek’s stage 4 pancreatic cancer has taken a turn for the worse less than a month after he announced his return to Jeopardy. The longtime host announced plans to return to the hospital for additional treatment on Tuesday morning, saying, “This past summer we thought I was finished with chemo. That was a bit premature and certainly overly optimistic.”

He says that following chemo, he started immunotherapy–but it didn’t work. Alex went on to say that under immunotherapy, his “numbers went south, dramatically and quickly.”

Now, the host is going back in for another round of chemo, which he revealed smiling, saying chemotherapy “worked very well the first time! So, we’re expecting good results again.”

Check out Alex Trebek’s announcement below. Our thoughts are with Alex and his whole family as he bodies this second round of chemo just like he did the last!