Jesus Take The Juul: California Man Is 7th Person To Die Vape-Related Death, $20 Million Campaign Launched

7th Vape-Related Death In California

Vaping is killing people and the death toll is now up to seven according to a new CNN article.

An unidentified California man has died and the state and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is making a major push to warn society of the dangers of this newfound past time.

California will launch a $20 million ad campaign to warn against the dangers of vaping, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, the same day health officials said a 40-year-old had died over the weekend from complications related to using e-cigarettes.

The CDC’s Emergency Operations Center is investigating over 380 cases of lung disease related to e-cigarettes in order to determine how these products are affecting people’s health.

Governor Gavin Newsom is looking to put a cramp in vaping’s potentially fatal style via taxes and other policies that protect children from malignant marketing.

As for flavored e-cigarettes, “they should be banned,” Newsom said, adding he could not add that parameter to his order, though he didn’t explain why. “Let’s just dispense with any niceties,” he said. “You don’t have any bubblegum-flavored, mango-flavored tobacco products unless you’re trying to target an audience that you were losing — that’s young people.”

