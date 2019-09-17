Fair Or Foul? The Internet Is DESTROYING Lizzo For Snitching On A Postmates Worker Who Stole Her Food
Lizzo Vs. Postmates
Lizzo is not one to be played with. She’s got a number one song in the country for the third week in a row and has been killing it all summer. But even the most perfect summer plans go awry. Lizzo’s hot girl summer took a slight detour when she tried to order some food from Postmates and it never showed up. Apparently some lady named Tiffany snatched the dinner.
How do we know that Tiffany snatched the dinner? Because Lizzo posted the girl’s whole entire fact on Twitter. This has caused a lot of drama and argument. People do this all the time when their food gets stolen, but it’s different when it’s a celebrity, right? After all, she does have a LOT more power than the average person and more access to grabbing more dinner.
However, does that make her snitching wronger than Regular Joe doing?
Twitter certainly has thoughts and a WHOLE lot of comedy. Take a look and tell us what you think. Snitching or nah?
