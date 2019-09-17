Destination Atlanta Announces Lil Yachty As Surprise Headliner For FREE Fall Concert

Destination Atlanta Announces Surprise Headliners For FREE Fall Concert

Today “Destination: Atlanta,” a one-day music event created by Journeys and adidas Originals, announced Lil Yachty as the headliner for their second annual festival on September 28 in Atlanta. The GRAMMY-nominated QC star will take the main stage and perform fan favorites at the Georgia Freight Depot in downtown Atlanta.

Additional acts performing at “Destination: Atlanta” include hip-hop artists Kodie Shane, Marlo and Mike Floss. Festival-goers can also vibe to the sounds of DJs Heroes x Villains and Ferrari Simmons along with host, Kenny Burns. RSVP for free at journeys.com/destination!