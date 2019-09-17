Food Porn & Famous Friends: Jonathan “Food God” Cheban Gets Candid With BFF Kim Kardashian About Fake Drinking, Religion & More 

Foodgod: OMFG Podcast Episode One

In this industry, only those with the ability to constantly recreate themselves can survive — which means Jonathan Cheban will be around for a long time. Before fans knew him as one of the biggest food influencers on social media, the publicist, entrepreneur and reality star was often referred to as Kim Kardashian‘s bestie.

But a little rebranding goes a long way, and the self-proclaimed Food God has found his footing in this ever changing Internet culture. He recently debuted his new podcast Foodgod: OMFG, and it’s all the fun, shade, food and famous friends you’d expect from a Jonathan Cheban project.

On the first episode, Food God got candid with bestie Kim about everything from how she met Kanye West, to what made Cheban change his name to Foodgod in the first place. He recalled a time back in 2017 when he just needed to switch ish up, saying:

“At this point, I am miserable because the social media stars are growing, the reality stuff is going down, Kim and everybody is like having nine babies, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, my time is going to start ticking down on the show and I’m not going to be on as much because there’s so many kids. Why am I needed — except being funny, hysterical, witty, fast and always there for them, good looking, smart? So I was like almost depressed.

But after one friend suggested that he could be the Food God, Jonathan was with it. However, it was ultimately a Yeezy stamp that made him commit to his new image.

“So I’m ordering food. I’m the first one in the line with [Kim, Kanye and Simon] pushed against me, with security and all of the fans behind us. I’m like, let me order my chicken nuggets with the buffalo sauce. And all of a sudden, out of nowhere, a voice of god comes out and out of nowhere he goes to me, ‘Yo, Foodgod! Can you get me a Diet Coke? And I’m like oh my god. Foodgod was freaking born. And the whole trip in Iceland, Kanye was like, ‘That’s some Foodgod vibes…'”

In the episode, Jonathan and Kim also dished on how they met, being fake drinkers and much more never before heard tea. The podcast will also feature La La Anthony, Dr. Oz and influencer The Fat Jewish. Hit the flip to check out episode 1.