The State Of Ga. Says Offset Owes $214K In Back Taxes (Exclusive)

Atlanta Rapper In Hot Water Over Alleged Tax Debt

Offset allegedly owes more than $200,000 in back taxes.

That’s according to the Georgia Department of Revenue, which slapped the six-figure lien on the “Clout” rapper last month.

In total, the state says Offset owes $213,783.59, including $3,554 in interest according to tax records obtained by BOSSIP.

The alleged debt is on income that Offset – who was born Kiari Cephus – made in 2017, his lien states.

Offset had not officially responded to the lien as of Sept. 17.

The tax lien isn’t the only money troubles that the Migos member and husband of fellow rapper Cardi B. is facing.

We exclusively revealed that Gunven Fine Jewelry sued the rapper for failing to pay for a bevy of baubles worth almost $360,000. Offset, who partied in New York City last week for Fashion Week, hadn’t responded to that case either.