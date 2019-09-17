All About The Benjamins: Diddy Hands Out Dolla, Dolla Bills Outside Of Magic City In Atlanta [Video]

Diddy Passes Out Money Outside Of Magic City In Atlanta

Diddy was the man-of-the-hour this past weekend when he took over the city for the first REVOLT Summit in Atlanta.

The folks at TMZ caught Sean Combs passing out greenbacks outside the famed Magic City after a night of partying with Lori Harvey, Jermaine Dupri, Mack Wilds, Jim Jones and club full of big booty Judies.

No word on exactly how much Puff passed out, but suffice to say the people were pleased.

Puff Daddy, a man of the people.