Welp: Torrei Hart Going On Tour To Tell “Her Side” After Kevin Hart Divorce
Torrei Hart Plans To Address ‘Her Side’ On Comedy Tour
Kevin Hart might be in recovery after being involved in a serious car wreck, but life goes on for ex-wife Torrei Hart. The stand-up comedian seems to be ready to tell her side of their split five years ago. Torrei is heading out to do a stand-up tour called ““It’s Time To Tell My Side” , seemingly referring to her divorce and alleged infidelities surrounding the marriage to Hart.
Right now, Torrei is promoting just a few dates for the show around the Maryland area. She says the show is going to be “talked about”. Hopefully, she’s practicing to do her first television special because we’d like to hear these jokes…
View this post on Instagram
Baltimore September 20th Sully’s Comedy Cellar and Washington D.C. DraftHouse Comedy Theatre September 22nd “It’s Time To Tell My Side” Tour Starring @torreihart Featuring @iamomarterrell Special Guest Performances Get Your Tickets Now‼️ Eventbrite.com Drafthousecomedy.com This will be the most talked about show in the DMV✨✨✨ . . . . #torreihart #baltimore #dc #maryland #comedy #funny #jokes #instafunny #laugh #pisces
View this post on Instagram
“It’s Time To Tell My Side” 😍 This show is going to be the most talked about event in the DMV. Featuring DC’s from Confessions of a Side Chick” and Viral DC Maury Be Like @iamomarterrell😁Presenting @hesosoutheast Super B👊🏾‼️ Hosted by @itsrobgordon Producer of DC’s Comedy Festival Guest Starring @derek_skip and @faketerranceg . Location: Drafthouse Comedy Theatre 1100 13th Street NW, Washington DC 20005 September 22nd Tickets Available Now‼️ www.drafthousecomedy.com
Are YOU here for Torrei telling her side on stage?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.