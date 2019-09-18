Welp: Torrei Hart Going On Tour To Tell “Her Side” After Kevin Hart Divorce

Torrei Hart Plans To Address ‘Her Side’ On Comedy Tour

Kevin Hart might be in recovery after being involved in a serious car wreck, but life goes on for ex-wife Torrei Hart. The stand-up comedian seems to be ready to tell her side of their split five years ago. Torrei is heading out to do a stand-up tour called ““It’s Time To Tell My Side” , seemingly referring to her divorce and alleged infidelities surrounding the marriage to Hart.

Right now, Torrei is promoting just a few dates for the show around the Maryland area. She says the show is going to be “talked about”. Hopefully, she’s practicing to do her first television special because we’d like to hear these jokes…

