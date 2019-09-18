Tekashi69 Is Apparently BIG Singing In Court And Twitter Has ALL The Jokes

Tekashi69 Dragged For Snitching

Life absolutely comes at you fast. Want proof? Just look at the saga of Tekashi69. The rapper was out here screaming all that gang s*** and now he’s taking the stand to avoid life in prison.

He showed secret handshakes, explained what Treyway meant and named names. He also had gems like this (via Complex): “I knew the formula was to repeat the gang image, promote it. That’s what people like.”

Tekashi is getting dragged across the internet for being a whole snitch who never should have tried out the whole gang thing to begin with. You hate to see it…

“Court: So Mr. Hernandez, where are you fr-

Tekashi 6ix9ine:”

“They said this how Tekashi 69 actin in the courtroom”

“Your still looking at 5-10 years”

Takashi: Have you heard of Antonio brown?

Tekashi really bout to live in a South Dakota apartment with a fake name like Steven Gomez.

Tekashi took the stand and started dropping names like…

“Tekashi in witness protection in the middle of Wyoming with a 69 on his forehead”

    “Tekashi 69 in court today singing like the ghost of Aretha Franklin. 😳”

    “Can’t believe Tekashi 6ix9ine is snitching. He’s a rat and I’m happy with going to prison for 47 years” –

    “Tekashi up on the stand like: #6ix9ine”

    “Tekashi 6ix9ine after finishing hours of snitching”

