Bout Damn Time: Ed Buck Finally Arrested For Giving Meth To Black Man Who Overdosed At His Home

Ed Buck Arrested As Third Black Man Overdoses At His Home

Ed Buck was arrested last night in Los Angeles after a 37-year-old who overdosed (the victim survived this time) at his home last week according to CBSNews. BOSSIP has reported on Buck extensively as this marks the THIRD Black man who has OD’ed with Buck over the past couple of years, the two previous incidents lead death of 55-year-old Timothy Dean and 26-year-old Gemmel Moore

Police have charged the millionaire Democratic donor with running a drug house out of his apartment in addition to providing methamphetamine.

Buck, who was arrested at his home Tuesday, should be held on $4 million bail because he is a “violent, dangerous sexual predator” who “mainly preys on men made vulnerable by addiction and homelessness,” prosecutors said in a motion. Buck took advantage of his position of power and offered drugs, money and shelter to mainly addicted and homeless men in exchange for participating in sexual fetishes, including a fetish that involved administering dangerous doses of drugs, the motion said.

Prosecutors argue that Buck should be held on $4 million bail because he is a “violent, dangerous sexual predator”.

A lawyer who spoke to the families of the first two men who died at Buck’s hand say they are glad that justice in the process of being served:

“It’s unfortunate that it’s taken a third overdose for the (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department) to finally act,” Hussain Turk, the attorney for Moore’s family said. “We believe that the third overdose could have been avoided. We believe that the death of Timothy Dean could have also been avoided had they taken the death of Gemmel Moore seriously.”

