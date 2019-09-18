Aw, COME On! Bubbling Bull Baby Batter Goes Boom As Australian Animal Semen Facility Goes Up In Fertile Flames

Bull Semen Facility Catches Fire In Australia

Things went…awry at an Australian artificial insemination facility this week when a massive fire broke out according to Newsweek.

At least 100 cylinders of bull semen were destroyed at the Yarram Herd Services in Gippsland, Victoria when the blaze “shredded the building.”

Fire investigators on scene following a blaze that completely destroyed the Yarram Herd Services building last night. Cause of the fire is still being investigated. More on @WINNews_Gip #gippsnews pic.twitter.com/Kyx1X2phV6 — Bonnie Barkmeyer (@BonnieBarkmeyer) September 17, 2019

The sizzlin’ semen was a serious spectacle and made for a very dangerous situation for the 10 fire crews that spent over two hours trying to tamp down the large vats of cryogenically-cooled c*m.

“The liquid inside the cylinders was rapidly expanding and essentially the lids of the cryogenic cylinders were just popping off the top and projectiles were being thrown from the building,” he told ABC.

It goes without saying that the very last things you want to have to dodge are “projectiles” inside a burning semen factory.

Yarram Herd chairman says this nutty nuisance is actually costing him big money:

“The actual cylinders are worth between $500 (U.S. $342) and $1,000 per unit but the semen inside them varies in price,” he said. “We’re coming into the AI season so there would have been substantial amounts of semen inside the tanks that we’ve lost, which was owned by our local farmers, and it can range in value from $5 per straw to $95 per straw.”

