Kiddie Meal: A Gallery Of Bow Wow’s Fun-Sized Thirst Traps

Bow Wow’s Greatest Thirst Traps
We can never get enough of Bow Wow’s social media shenanigans that range from corny to extremely corny but we’ve also discovered a treasure trove of fun-sized thirst traps on his Instagram that we’re sure are appreciated by someone–well, at least we hope so.
Why Bow insists on posting shirtless thirst traps, we may never know, but we compiled his greatest hits for your workday cackles.
OK Bow, we see that kiddie pack peeking thru!
Impressive aerial pool shot. Sidenote: Bow, where are your floaties???
Ah yes, the classic lookaway pose with a perfectly cloudy backdrop. Nailed it.
Another classic lookaway featuring the flyest of IKEA furniture. Point deduction for shoes in the shot.
Bow is either very serious about his thirst traps or aggravated that it took 17 attempts to get this shot.
The splash of baby oil makes this pic pop.
The tender almost hand clasp really sets this pic off.
