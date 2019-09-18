Kiddie Meal: A Gallery Of Bow Wow’s Fun-Sized Thirst Traps

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8

View this post on Instagram

Been off the grid quietly working… @thebwapparel

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

Bow Wow’s Greatest Thirst Traps

We can never get enough of Bow Wow’s social media shenanigans that range from corny to extremely corny but we’ve also discovered a treasure trove of fun-sized thirst traps on his Instagram that we’re sure are appreciated by someone–well, at least we hope so.

Why Bow insists on posting shirtless thirst traps, we may never know, but we compiled his greatest hits for your workday cackles.

View this post on Instagram

Miami Georgia 😂

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

Hit the flip for a gallery of Bow Wow’s fun-sized thirst traps.

View this post on Instagram

Been off the grid quietly working… @thebwapparel

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

OK Bow, we see that kiddie pack peeking thru!

View this post on Instagram

Miami Georgia 😂

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

Impressive aerial pool shot. Sidenote: Bow, where are your floaties???

View this post on Instagram

Over looking Dallas

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

Ah yes, the classic lookaway pose with a perfectly cloudy backdrop. Nailed it.

instagram.com/p/BcQfhYhFtJ-/

Another classic lookaway featuring the flyest of IKEA furniture. Point deduction for shoes in the shot.

View this post on Instagram

Dont fuck with me….. I’m BEING NICE BOY #yeaahh

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

Bow is either very serious about his thirst traps or aggravated that it took 17 attempts to get this shot.

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Simplicity….. too much to ask for?

    A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

    The tender almost hand clasp really sets this pic off.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.