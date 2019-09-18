BLOOP: NeNe’s Still Shading Kenya Moore, Says THIS About Her #RHOA Return

NeNe Leakes Disses Kenya Moore, Again

Ahead of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 11, there’s beef brewing between two housewives. NeNe Leakes is still none too pleased with Kenya More and she made that clear this week on The Wendy Williams show.

NeNe was a guest Tuesday and she and Wendy spent the majority of the time chatting about how they ended their longstanding feud. Things got especially interesting however when Wendy brought up Kenya Moore who’s returning to RHOA after skipping season 10.

“Who is that now?” said NeNe.

And when Wendy added that Kenya might be coming for NeNe’s spot on the show, NeNe responded;

“Good luck with that, I don’t have to fight for anything, honey.”

In case you forgot, NeNe was BIG mad last season when Kenya popped up at Cynthia Bailey’s beverage launch. The evening caused a huge rift between NeNe and Cynthia because NeNe accused Cynthia of inviting Kenya without telling her.

Watch NeNe shade Kenya (AGAIN) below.