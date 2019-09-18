SMH: Chloe Bennet Says She’s Been Told She ‘Wasn’t White Enough’ And ‘Wasn’t Asian Enough’ For Hollywood [Video]

Chloe Bennet Talks About Booking Her First Gig After Changing Her Name

Chloe Bennet, the star of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the upcoming animated film Abominable, spoke with People recently about how her race has affected her ability to get roles in Hollywood.

“When I first got to LA, every single conversation was about me and my race. Because my last name is Wang, and that’s obviously–when I first came out to LA–I was going out as ‘Chloe Wang’ and a casting director in the room told me I wasn’t white enough to be the lead and I wasn’t Asian enough to be the best friend.”

She goes on to add that after changing her last name to her father’s first name, “Bennet” for auditions, she started booking gigs immediately. Hear the entirety of what she had to say down below: