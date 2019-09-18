Watch The Delightfully Outrageous Trailer For Oscar Contender “Jojo Rabbit”

New “Jojo Rabbit” Teaser

Taika Waititi’s delightfully outrageous satire about a bullied boy named Jojo Rabbit with Hitler as his imaginary friend is already captivating/angering audiences for very obvious reasons.

At first glance, this seems like a terrible idea but it’s apparently Oscar-worthy and won the coveted Audience Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Peep the trailer below:

“Jojo Rabbit” hits theaters October 18, 2019.