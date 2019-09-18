Swirly Matrimony: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Chris Bukowski And Katie Morton Get Engaged–But Are They Still Together?
Chris Bukowski And Katie Morton Get Engaged In Paradise
The season 6 finale of Bachelor In Paradise ended in 3 engagements, one of which was between Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton.
Throughout the season, even though it seemed like these two were both really into one another, there was definitely some uncertainty on Chris’ part about whether or not he was serious about continuing their relationship after the show ends.
And who can blame him? This season was Chris’ sixth (yes, sixth) time trying to find love in the Bachelor franchise, and he previously “retired” before coming back to this season of Bachelor in Paradise.
But in the end, Bukowski realized that he was with the girl he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.
Once the reunion came around, though, Katie’s engagement ring was nowhere in sight and things seemed to be rocky between the couple. Morton said she watched the show back and thought she would see how much Chris loved her throughout the episodes, but didn’t. She admitted that she feels insecure in her relationship, and after talking it out, Chris handed her her ring, she put it back on, and they kissed.
This ending was pretty up in the air for fans who followed the couple all season long, but luckily for us, Chris and Katie posted to Instagram to let us know things are all good between them.
Though neither of them have said whether or not marriage is anytime in the near future, their life as a couple seems to be better than ever after going through a rough patch.
View this post on Instagram
Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient. Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your ass. What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you @katieemo and can’t wait to feed you pizza for the rest of our lives. #BachelorInParadise
While Chris keeps his post light-hearted, telling Katie he can’t wait to feed her pizza for the rest of their lives, she goes on to stress how much hard work has gone into their relationship and that the future isn’t promised. Cryptic.
View this post on Instagram
As you’ve seen..It’s been the furthest from easy. From the decision to take the leap onto the beach, navigating what was real and staying true to myself, and my world that spun out afterward. None of it has been a walk in the park. BUT I’ve learned, a lot. I’ve learned to be more direct, how to challenge myself and others, I’ve learned that I’m empathetic to a fault, that love languages are so important to understanding others, that self sabotage can be found in many forms, and BOY have I learned what patience looks like. But most of all, I’ve learned that happiness isn’t something to look for in your partner. Your partner can make you laugh but your partner is not responsible for your happiness. Happiness is found within and sharing that with each other is what lights up a room! Communication is the link to everything, which is something we sure did LACK in paradise and shortly after. It took us a few months to really get our bearings (especially with some exceptional and unexpected challenges). I know none of you will truly understand why things are the way they are but I ask that you trust me and support me as I navigate this new world of mine. Because I’m happy with me and we are finally happy with us. We have grown so much in our friendship and now in our relationship since that day. Like I said to both of our parents and I will say to you- I can’t promise you this relationship will be perfect (it won’t be/ it isn’t) and I can’t promise we will last forever. Honestly, some relationships don’t last after 20 years and some do, that’s life. But what I can promise you is that I take this seriously, won’t lose myself, I will always try my best, I will always keep it real, and we will have each other’s backs. Thank you for following us through this journey of hope, faith, all of the next phases of life and more importantly – love ♥️ cheers to an effing INSANE adventure
Moral of the story: they’re working on things.
Congrats to Chris and Katie on their engagement!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.