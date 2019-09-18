Swirly Matrimony: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Chris Bukowski And Katie Morton Get Engaged–But Are They Still Together?

Chris Bukowski And Katie Morton Get Engaged In Paradise

The season 6 finale of Bachelor In Paradise ended in 3 engagements, one of which was between Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton.

Throughout the season, even though it seemed like these two were both really into one another, there was definitely some uncertainty on Chris’ part about whether or not he was serious about continuing their relationship after the show ends.

And who can blame him? This season was Chris’ sixth (yes, sixth) time trying to find love in the Bachelor franchise, and he previously “retired” before coming back to this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

But in the end, Bukowski realized that he was with the girl he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

Once the reunion came around, though, Katie’s engagement ring was nowhere in sight and things seemed to be rocky between the couple. Morton said she watched the show back and thought she would see how much Chris loved her throughout the episodes, but didn’t. She admitted that she feels insecure in her relationship, and after talking it out, Chris handed her her ring, she put it back on, and they kissed.

This ending was pretty up in the air for fans who followed the couple all season long, but luckily for us, Chris and Katie posted to Instagram to let us know things are all good between them.

Though neither of them have said whether or not marriage is anytime in the near future, their life as a couple seems to be better than ever after going through a rough patch.

While Chris keeps his post light-hearted, telling Katie he can’t wait to feed her pizza for the rest of their lives, she goes on to stress how much hard work has gone into their relationship and that the future isn’t promised. Cryptic.

Moral of the story: they’re working on things.

Congrats to Chris and Katie on their engagement!