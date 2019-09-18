Jesus Take The Wheel: 29 Dead Bodies Found In Mexican Mass Grave

Mexican Authorities Discover Mass Grave Containing 29 Dead Bodies

At least 29 dead bodies have been discovered in a Mexican mass grave. So far, it appears the remains belonged to 27 men and 2 women.

Yahoo reports:

Mexican forensics experts have found at least 29 bodies stuffed in 119 plastic bags that were dumped in the bottom of a well outside the western city of Guadalajara, officials said Tuesday. Experts have been working to establish how many victims are in the mass grave since it was discovered earlier this month in a remote area known as La Primavera, about a 45-minute drive outside Guadalajara, Mexico’s second city. “We have 13 complete corpses and 16 incomplete, for a total of 29 bodies,” said Gerardo Solis, chief prosecutor for the state of Jalisco, which has been hit by a wave of violence in recent years driven by drug cartel turf wars.

But apparently, experts are still analyzing the remains, so the total body count could rise…

Officials told a news conference the total could rise as experts continue analyzing the remains. “Different body parts are being examined by forensic anthropologists and analysts to determine to what extent the number is going to increase,” said the state’s special prosecutor for missing persons cases, Blanca Trujillo. Twenty-seven of the victims are men and two are women, Trujillo said. Authorities have so far identified four of them. All four had been reported missing by their families. Three had criminal records, Trujillo said.

If that isn’t scary enough, the site also reports the following:

Back in May, another mass grave nearby was discovered with 30 bodies in it.

Nearly 3,000 unmarked graves have been discovered since 2006 (when “the government deployed the military to fight the country’s powerful drug cartels”) with nearly 5,000 bodies in them.

Since that operation began, nearly 250,000 people have been murdered in the country.

Another 40,000 people are missing in the country.

Woah.