Drunk & Drunker: Woman Gets DUI After Driving To Police Station To Pick Up Boyfriend Who Was Arrested For DUI 

Woman Arrested For DUI While Picking Up Boyfriend With DUI From Police Station

Some situations are so ridiculous, it’s hard to believe they’re true. Like the Pennsylvania woman facing DUI charges after driving to the police station while intoxicated to pick up her boyfriend who had already been arrested for DUI. According to Chambersburg Police Department, 30-year old Kristen Robbins went to pick up her boyfriend, who had been arrested on a DUI charge earlier that evening, and seemed intoxicated when she arrived.

Woman accused of driving drunk to pick up boyfriend arrested for DUI: Kristen Lee-Ann Robbins, 30, was detained by officers from the Chambersburg Police Department last Thursday after driving her vehicle to the station while under the influence,… https://t.co/GI8vGEwMHB — pop.finna (@popfinna) September 17, 2019

An alcohol sobriety test confirmed that Robbins was indeed drunk when she entered the station. Upon further investigation, police discovered that she had driven near the area of the station, and parked her vehicle along Central Avenue in Chambersburg before walking inside. The Chambersburg PD press release states:

Kristen Robbins came to the police station to pick-up her boyfriend who had been arrested for DUI. Robbins was found to be intoxicated. Officers investigated and found that Robbins had driven to the area and parked her vehicle along Central Avenue before walking to the police station.

Robbins was arrested Thursday on one count of driving under the influence. No word on whether or not she’s been released. SMH.