Don’t Be Stupid: Young M.A. Bars DOWN Casanova’s #SoBrooklynChallenge On Funk Flex #Freestyle132 [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Young M.A. Does #SoBrooklyn Challenge For Funk Flex #Freestyle132
Young M.A. can rap her a$$ off and anyone who tells you any different is either a liar or a misogynist.
New York’s finest took her talents to Hot97 for Funk Flex’s Freestyle 132 and made sure that she properly represented for fellow New Yorker Casanova’s viral #SoBrooklynChallenge.
Press play down bottom and bare witness to the bars for yourself.
Slather her in respect.
