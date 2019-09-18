City On Smash: Red Bull Announces Lupe Fiasco, Teyana Taylor, Tierra Whack & More At Music Festival In Atlanta And Chicago

- By Bossip Staff
Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta Announcement

Red Bull Announces Lupe Fiasco, Teyana Taylor, Tierra Whack & More At Music Festival In Atlanta

 

Today, Red Bull Music Festival announces two U.S. festivals taking place this November: the debut of Red Bull Music Festival Atlanta and the return of Red Bull Music Festival Chicago.

 

BET Music Showcase Grammy Awards Weekend

50+ artists across 15 curated events including world premieres, original concepts, exhibitions, club nights, conversations and more, each edition of Red Bull Music Festival will shine a light on the sound and scenes of these two music meccas and feature: Lupe FiascoTeyana TaylorTierra WhackGunner Stahl, Theaster GatesDenzel Curry, Jamila WoodsYung Baby TateSminoCoach KZaytoven and so much more.

