For Discussion: Miko Grimes Says Billionaires Are Evil People On Van Lathan’s Red Pill Podcast, Agree Or Disagree? [Video]

Miko Grimes Believes Billionaires Are Evil People

Miko Grimes is the guest on the new episode of Van Lathan’s The Red Pill podcast.

During the course of their conversation, Miko makes mention that she believes that billionaires are evil people and in order to amass that level of wealth they had to have done some folks dirty.

It’s an interesting conversation that is sure to spark much debate. Peep the clip below.

What say you? Do you believe that an extremely successful business person worth billions of dollars is a morally corrupt human being?